$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 138,802 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 44,682 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period.

KAR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,001. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

