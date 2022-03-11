-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ earnings. Xenetic Biosciences also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenetic Biosciences.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ XBIO remained flat at $$0.93 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.51. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $318,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.