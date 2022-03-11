$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $22.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $25.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

FYBR stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 464,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,034. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

