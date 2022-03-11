$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MX traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,640. The firm has a market cap of $747.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,161 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 281,323 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,591,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

