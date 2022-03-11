-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.
Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,133. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.
About Enlivex Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.
