-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,133. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $102,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.