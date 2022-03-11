$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,684,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. Williams Companies has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $34.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.26%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

