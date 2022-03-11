$0.40 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.34. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

