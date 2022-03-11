$0.40 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.34. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

