$0.43 EPS Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BANC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,473,000 after buying an additional 1,766,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Banc of California by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Banc of California by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.50. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

