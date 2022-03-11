$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

