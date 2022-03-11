$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. DocuSign posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.89.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after buying an additional 799,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.20. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $90.90 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

