$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 138.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. 5,523,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,297. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

