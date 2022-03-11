$0.61 EPS Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

