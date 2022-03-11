$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Commvault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

CVLT traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. 188,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 768,098 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $47,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,312,000 after acquiring an additional 397,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,287,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,393,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

