$0.66 EPS Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%.

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of TS opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.60. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

