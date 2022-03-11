-$0.73 EPS Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONCR. Maxim Group cut their price target on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,320. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 5.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oncorus by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 208,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oncorus by 91.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 118,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oncorus by 96.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 82,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncorus by 89.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 79,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

