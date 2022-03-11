-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($1.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($2.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

IMUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 3,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Immunic has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $18.00.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

