$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Service Co. International posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,765,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after buying an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

