$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Masimo reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $4.72 on Friday, reaching $136.72. The stock had a trading volume of 716,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

