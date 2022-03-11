$1.08 EPS Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. First Financial reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on THFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Financial by 525.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

