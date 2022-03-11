$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Independent Bank by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Independent Bank by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. 149,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

