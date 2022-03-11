$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. Progressive reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $104.67 on Friday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

