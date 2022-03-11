103,586 Shares in Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 207.17% of Global X Blockchain ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF during the third quarter worth $307,000.

Shares of BKCH stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. Global X Blockchain ETF has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

