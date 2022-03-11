10,365 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.66 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $446.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

