10,550 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,990. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $89.78 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

