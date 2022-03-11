11,271 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.49. The company had a trading volume of 300,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $157.20 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

