126,565 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,565 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,562,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,901,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.