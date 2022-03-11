$141.24 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to announce $141.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $143.21 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $82.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $543.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.81 million to $546.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $722.71 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

LSPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -43.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

