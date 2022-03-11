14,659 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after buying an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Logitech International by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after buying an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,370. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.86.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

