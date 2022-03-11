$148.14 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) to post sales of $148.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.84 million and the lowest is $147.90 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $144.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $593.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $593.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $622.96 million, with estimates ranging from $602.75 million to $634.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXGN. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $20.10 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,012.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

