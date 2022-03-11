174,583 Shares in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 174,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth $74,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth $988,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,144,000.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAXU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.