17,580 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $88.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

