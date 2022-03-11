$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

NASDAQ:WTER opened at $0.79 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

