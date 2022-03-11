1irstcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,490.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 51.2% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $3,490.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,689,339 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

