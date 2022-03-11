$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.10 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

