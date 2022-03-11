227,465 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 227,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.10. 142,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

