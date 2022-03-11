$25.91 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) to report sales of $25.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.50 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $5.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 367.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $121.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $206.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $118.47 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $180.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,546,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after acquiring an additional 230,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arvinas by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Arvinas by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

