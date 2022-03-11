$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to announce $26.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.60 million and the highest is $34.60 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $12.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $136.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $187.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $214.25 million, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $363.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

CRON stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

