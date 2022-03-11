27,334 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.8% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,130,000 after acquiring an additional 278,290 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,197,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,115. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

