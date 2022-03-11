2local Price Tops $0.0001 (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One 2local coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2local has a market cap of $374,822.43 and approximately $204,014.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 2local has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.40 or 0.06575712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,126.42 or 0.99745510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042137 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,817,823,149 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

