$325.40 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will announce $325.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Qualtrics International posted sales of $238.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 620,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,472,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 127.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 167,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

XM opened at $28.89 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.