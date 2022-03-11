360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.67

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 2632750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,003,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,984,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,553 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

