360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.67

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 2632750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.
Several research analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.
360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)
360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.
