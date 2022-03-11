38,064 Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.13% of Ichor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,688,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ichor by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 247,739 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,191,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 154,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ichor by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

