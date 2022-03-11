39,538 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $1,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth $1,050,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $4,685,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

