3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $118.00 Price Target at UBS Group

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $168.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

MMM stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

