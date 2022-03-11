4,012 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

NYSE HD traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $316.79. 2,966,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.76 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

