4,042 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 25,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,092. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.23 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

