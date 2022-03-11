$444.22 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) to report sales of $444.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.50 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $165.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

