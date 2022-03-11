4,828 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $378.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.81. The company has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $405.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.