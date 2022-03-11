4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Price Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $412,811.83 and approximately $54,920.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00105039 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

