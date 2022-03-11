510,122 Shares in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 510,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.19% of Planet Labs PBC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De acquired 36,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.68 per share, for a total transaction of 245,590.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Weil acquired 165,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.01 per share, for a total transaction of 995,135.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 221,575 shares of company stock worth $1,365,144.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE PL traded up 0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,191 shares.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 31.70 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.